Before Thelma Chalifoux became the first Métis woman appointed to Canada's Senate, she was a mother of eight caught in an abusive marriage.

"That's part of my early memories," her son Scott Coulter recalled Wednesday at a memorial in honour of Chalifoux, who died Friday at the age of 88.

"It took a lot of courage for her to go against the societal norms, to go against the family beliefs at that time and step out on her own, dragging all of us kids with her," Coulter said.

"Not knowing what the future [was] but knowing that she could do it."

Scott Coulter said getting out of an abusive marriage helped his mother find her strength. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Chalifoux worked two jobs as a waitress to support her children. She also enrolled in correspondence classes to finish school, her son said.

"I really think that stepping away from the abusive relationship really helped her to focus on her own power," Coulter said.

He credits his mother's success later in life to the strength she developed as a young woman.

She wore her Métis heritage with pride and taught her children to value their culture, Coulter said.

Chalifoux became a strong advocate for Métis rights, earning the National Aboriginal Achievement Award in 1994.

Three years later, she was appointed to the Senate.

'We're really proud of her'

Robert Coulter, Chalifoux's oldest son, remembers the call he says changed his mother's life.

He was the only other person in the room the day in November 1997 when then-prime minister Jean Chrétien called Chalifoux to tell her she had been appointed to the upper house.

After Chrétien hung up, Coulter said his mother let out a wry chuckle.

"She was just incredulous," Coulter said. "We were just wondering how a little Métis girl from northern Alberta could wind up in the Senate of Canada."

Robert Coulter said his mother, Métis activist Thelma Chalifoux, was his best friend and closest confidante. (Robert Coulter)

Coulter said his family organized Wednesday's traditional wake to honour his mother's legacy as a Métis activist and senator.

"We're really proud of her but no more proud of her than most of the Métis people that followed her career," Coulter said.

"She was a real agent of change," he added. "When someone talked to her, they felt like some action was going to be taken and it wasn't just going to be more talk and empty promises."

Chalifoux retired from the Senate in 2004 at age 75.

More than 100 at Métis wake

More than 100 people gathered Wednesday in St. Albert to honour Chalifoux. Family and friends shared memories, songs and food.

Derek Thunder first met Chalifoux during his childhood in Slave Lake, Alta.

They later reconnected while Thunder was working at the NAIT Encana Aboriginal Student Centre where Chalifoux was an elder-in-residence.

"She was a very strong woman," Thunder said. "For me she was a mentor all those years.

"It didn't matter what you came to her with or for, she spoke to you in a way that you realized you had the answer as you spoke to her because that is who she was."

A funeral for Chalifoux will be held Thursday in St. Albert.