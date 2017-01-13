For the first time in months, Edmonton LRT commuters were able to look up Friday morning and see exactly when the next train was coming.

"This is not a drill ... well, kind of... the LRT arrival signs are being live tested. If all goes well, they will stay up," read a message on the digital signs.

Arrival time information was removed last spring.

"We had some gaps that we discovered, so in April of last year the information that was being posted wasn't accurate," said deputy city manager Adam Laughlin. "So we stopped displaying that information and we began working on a repair to that."

Laughlin blamed the new Metro Line for the difficulties.

"Software systems that had been used in the Capital Line, overlapping with new software systems, it's kind of like the commodore technology overlaid with the latest technology.

"It always comes with some challenges in terms of making sure the systems are aligned."

Edmonton commuter Trevor Prentice manages the Twitter account LRTdelays, which posts problems with trains during the morning and afternoon commute.

Finally! This is still testing, but if it checks out then the departure boards are back in business! #yegtransit #yegcc pic.twitter.com/CQvkx7FGQY — @doniveson

​On seeing the signs in operation this morning, Prentice said he was excited.

"It's a pain not knowing before you start your walk over to the station whether or not there's going to be a huge delay."

Knowing in advance that there may be a long delays on the LRT means you can shift to another mode of transportation, either a bus, or bike, to get to work, Prentice said.

Commuter Gail Thomsen agrees.

"It was difficult if you're using it for business, it's difficult to plan your day. Now I'm on way to a meeting on 109th Street, and I can see that I have four minutes, so I should be able to get to my meeting on time."

The city is testing the signs until Sunday.

Laughlin said if all goes well they will remain permanently.