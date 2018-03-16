As Jason Kenney finds his legs as leader of the Official Opposition, legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine explore his performance during his first week in the Alberta legislature.

Episode 10 of The Ledge podcast probes the unusual happenings from the legislature, and introduces you to a first time wannabe candidate putting his name forward for a United Conservative Party nomination in Calgary.

We add a touch of music, a mournful melody and thoughts on what's to come.

Here's a hint. The provincial budget is March 22. It's happening this week, in Episode 10 of The Ledge.







