The Ledge: Politics and secrecy with the abortion clinic safe zone bill

On this week's episode of The Ledge podcast, Alberta legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine discuss the secrecy and politics behind Bill 9, proposed new legislation to create "safe zones" around stand-alone abortion clinics.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says the purpose of the bill is to protect patients, staff and physicians from harassment by anti-abortion protesters.

But is the NDP trying to set a political trap for United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney and his caucus?

Trynacity has an update on which cabinet ministers are running for re-election, and one who isn't.

And pollster Janet Brown talks about her involvement with a CBC Calgary project to take a detailed look at what Albertans are thinking — personally and politically.