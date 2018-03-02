The Ledge, CBC's podcast about Alberta politics, is back!

In this episode, Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine discuss the Alberta Party's choice of former Edmonton mayor and Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Mandel as leader.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci uses the third-quarter update to attack United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney.

And Kim talks to Naushad Jamani, a senior vice-president of Nova Chemicals Corporation, about whether loan guarantees and grants are what businesses need from government.

His comments came the same day the province announced it would spend up to $1 billion over eight years to get companies to build two to five partial oil upgraders in Alberta.