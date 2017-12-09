A Prairie dust-up exploded this week between Saskatchewan and Alberta over vehicle licence plates on Saskatchewan highway worksites.

The issue suddenly emerged a day before long-time Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall bid farewell to politics.

Episode 6 of The Ledge talks to CBC Saskatchewan reporter Adam Hunter to learn what's behind the surprising trade issue.

We also look at efforts to crack down on political action committees in Alberta, and how the Liberals argue the government is going far enough — plus some rambling tales from late-night legislative sittings.

We'll also find out why the fall sitting has been extended nearly a week.

Join Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine for this week's episode of The Ledge.