The Ledge: Of pipelines, premiers and prime ministers

Episode 13 of The Ledge digs into happenings at the Alberta legislature. It's not all about pipelines, but most of it is.

There was the declaration by Kinder Morgan that it was suspending non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline project, followed by Premier Rachel Notley's pronouncement that Alberta could buy the pipeline itself.

Another public policy declaration took some members of the public by surprise.

The Kenney twist

It was the astonishing position taken by UCP Leader Jason Kenney, a self-proclaimed "fiscal hawk," who supported the idea of investing public dollars to keep the project alive.

Conservative insider William McBeath, a veteran political campaigner, brings us the take from the political base.

Also this week, a weird resource rally at the legislature drew friends and foes of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline. The crowd seemed at times confused about when to applaud, and when or who to heckle.

Join provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity and legislature colleague Michelle Bellefontaine as they unpack the political baggage piling up in the Alberta legislature.

The Ledge, episode 13.

