The Ledge: Notley looks to Peter Lougheed for latest salvo in B.C. pipeline dispute

The Alberta legislature kicked off the spring session this week with its most newsworthy throne speech in recent memory.

The government is threatening to cut off oil to B.C. if that province continues to delay the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, replicating the stance taken against Ottawa by former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed nearly 40 years ago.

The speech is an indication that the campaign is on for the hearts and minds of Alberta voters as the clock ticks down to the next provincial election in 2019. Or could it be sooner?

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney was finally able to take his seat in the legislature as the new face of the Official Opposition.

Independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt dishes on his status as a solo member, and CBC Fort McMurray reporter David Thurton looks at how residents are reacting to the resignation of MLA and former Wildrose leader Brian Jean..

CBC legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine digest the oddities of opening day and look ahead to what it could all mean in episode nine of The Ledge podcast.

