The Ledge is CBC's new podcast about Alberta politics. You'll get regular inside scoops from legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine.

In episode two, Kim and Michelle review the heated debate over Bill 24, proposed legislation that would make it illegal for schools to tell parents their child has joined a gay-straight alliance. They also reveal how "mansplaining" and "hepeat" made it into Hansard this week.

Then, Kim talks to Duane Bratt from Mount Royal University about "Orange Chinook," an upcoming book that looks at the NDP's surprise win in the 2015 provincial election.