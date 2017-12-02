On Episode 5 of The Ledge, we'll take you to B.C. where the CBC's Kim Trynacity talked to the protesters outside Premier Rachel Notley's speech to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

What does Notley think about being the focus of protests? Kim put that question to the premier in a one-on-one interview.

Kim and her CBC legislature colleague Michelle Bellefontaine discuss why Finance Minister Joe Ceci is suddenly giving advice to public sector unions about what they should expect for salary increases.

The UCP and NDP trade insults over a dashed emergency debate on rural crime. And UCP MLA Ron Orr gets attention for all the wrong reasons.