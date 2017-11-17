On episode 3 of The Ledge, we take you down the halls and into the chamber of the Alberta legislature.

An abrupt resignation by Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark has sparked speculation about who will take over as leader. A chance encounter in the hallways of the legislature with one potential leadership candidate has tongues wagging.

A tumultuous leadership campaign in the newly formed United Conservative Party (UCP) sees leader Jason Kenney launching his first bid to become an Alberta MLA. Michelle and Kim talk about the byelection in Calgary-Lougheed for Dec. 14, where he and another provincial party leader seek election.

Premier Rachel Notley tries to impress rural mayors by channeling her folksy side at the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties convention, and high emotions during the Bill 24 debate evokes some unusual oratory.

We'll also get an on-the-ground briefing on COP23, the world climate change conference in Bonn, Germany, from Edmonton NDP MP Linda Duncan.