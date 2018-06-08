New
The Ledge: The wrap version
The spring session of the legislature has wrapped up. In Episode 19 of The Ledge, we capture some of the memorable moments and look ahead to what’s in store for the summer.
In Episode 19 of The Ledge, we look at some of the more divisive issues and look ahead to what's in store for the summer.
Missed the prime minister's most recent visit to the Edmonton region? Hear the backstory of how it all unfolded at the Kinder Morgan pipeline facility in Sherwood Park.
And what must Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney accomplish during July and August to stay in the political game as attention turns to holidays and summer barbecues?
Join provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity, for Episode 19 of The Ledge: The wrap version.