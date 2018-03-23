The Ledge: Is Joe Ceci Alberta's $96-billion man?

Thursday's provincial budget was met with surprise and almost disbelief.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci released details of how the province would return to the days of a balanced budget.

Critics panned Ceci's five-year plan as weak and unrealistic because it relies on royalty revenues from the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project from Alberta to British Columbia, which is far still from a sure thing.

The finance minister's five-year balanced budget plan would leave the province $96 billion in debt, the advanced education minister goes on the attack against a university president's salary, and UCP Leader Jason Kenney drops the mic while commenting on MLA Derek Fildebrandt. 14:54

On this week's episode of The Ledge podcast, legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine comb through the budget and examine the oddities of the long-range revenue projections and growing cost of the ballooning provincial debt, expected to add up to about $96 billion by 2023.

Discovering that number, and the associated interest costs, wasn't straightforward for journalists.

The missing figure was unearthed during a technical briefing with bureaucrats prior to Ceci's budget speech.

Independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt, the former finance critic for the Wildrose Party, released an alternative budget.

Fildebrandt hinted he had the blessing of many of his former United Conservative Party caucus mates, which prompted a mic drop moment from UCP leader Jason Kenney.

But it wasn't all about the budget at the Alberta legislature this week.

The minister of advanced education had an out-of-character outburst about the salary paid to University of Alberta president David Turpin, who fought back with feisty words on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

