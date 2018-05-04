Skip to Main Content
The Ledge: Behind the threats and insults against Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley is accompanied by security everywhere she goes — from news conferences to picnics, and on her daily walk into the legislative assembly chamber. Now we know why.

Episode 15 of The Ledge looks at how CBC News obtained security records revealing threats against the premier

The Ledge is CBC's podcast about Alberta politics. (CBC)

Rachel Notley is accompanied by security everywhere she goes — from news conferences to picnics, and on her daily walk into the legislative assembly chamber.

Now we know why.

A CBC investigation has uncovered hundreds of insults and threats against the Alberta premier.

In graphic detail, the security reports — obtained through access to information — lay out a long string of disturbing messages and threats.

In Episode 15 of The Ledge, provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity talks about the method she used to obtain the records, and speaks to some who tell us first-hand what it's like to be under public attack.

Provincial Affairs reporter Kim Trynacity expands the story with insight from a media psychology teacher, gender equity consultant, and a sitting cabinet minister who's had similar experiences. 17:06
