The Ledge: Behind the threats and insults against Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley is accompanied by security everywhere she goes — from news conferences to picnics, and on her daily walk into the legislative assembly chamber.

Now we know why.

A CBC investigation has uncovered hundreds of insults and threats against the Alberta premier.

In graphic detail, the security reports — obtained through access to information — lay out a long string of disturbing messages and threats.

In Episode 15 of The Ledge, provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity talks about the method she used to obtain the records, and speaks to some who tell us first-hand what it's like to be under public attack.