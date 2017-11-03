The Ledge is CBC's new podcast about Alberta politics. You'll get regular inside scoops from legislature reporters Kim Trynacity and Michelle Bellefontaine.

In the very first episode, Kim talks to Jack Lucas from the University of Calgary about what his study of the recent municipal election suggests about what motivated Calgary voters and why turnout was so high.

Kim and Michelle also talk about an embarrassing gaffe at the United Conservative Party leadership convention. And Kim divulges some of the changes in the days following Jason Kenney's victory in the leadership vote.