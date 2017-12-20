Though the latest Stars Wars movie has arrived in theatres, a video shot recently in Edmonton suggests it might not be The Last Jedi after all.

Performance artist Daniel Tamagi, who goes by the stage name FloWarrior, combines dance, martial arts, physics and engineering for a spectacular display.

In a video shot outside the pyramids at the Muttart Conservatory, Tamagi appears to have harnessed the power of the force.

'As if you were using the force'

"The video showcases basically skills with a variety of different types of lightsabers," Tamagi, 31, said during an interview at Bedouin Beats, the studio where he practises.

"The thing I'm most excited to share is something that I call the FloWarrior Force Leash, which is a practical effect that I've been developing over the last two years which allows you to throw a lightsaber and have it come back to you, as if you were using the force."





Performance Artist Daniel Tamagi shows off some of his lightsaber routine at Edmonton studio where he practices. (CBC)

The effect is leaving fans of Star Wars fans wide-eyed with awe.

"In the right environment, it can really surprise people and kind of embody something that they've imagined since they were a kid, which is a pretty a cool reaction to be able to elicit in other people," said Tamagi.

"I'm hoping to kind of help share that video and that reaction with as many people as I can, especially given the timing relative to The Last Jedi coming out."

'Pretty amazing'

Tamagi is a big fan of Star Wars and cosplay, and is already turning heads at comic conventions.

"If you see a Jedi who can throw a lightsaber and have it come back to him, it brings it to this additional level of immersion and connection that is pretty amazing," he said.

Tamagi describes what he does as Flow Arts and compares it to rhythmic gymnastics. He's won awards for his performances and is now getting paid gigs.

Daniel Tamagi spins a hat on his toe. (CBC)

His routines aren't limited to Star Wars. He uses other props that he juggles and spins around his body in ways that seem to defy physics and gravity.

His education might have something to do with that.

"I went to the University of Alberta and I got an honours degree in physics, and then I went on to obtain a masters degree in medical physics," said Tamagi, who started practising his art form while going to school.

His passion has now become the focus.

"Anyone logically or pragmatically would say go for the stable career path, the good paying job, the thing that's going to give you financial security," he said.

'I just felt this calling'

"I just felt this calling to do something that I felt like I was really contributing a deeper piece of who I was personally."

While he could be earning big bucks as a medical physicist, his sights are no longer set on a hospital. He's looking at the Magical Kingdom instead.

"I would love to be involved with Disney, pretty much in any way," he said.

"If they wanted motion capture for a video game or an extra or an actor for a movie or a TV show, or someone to train performers for their theme parks. There's so many projects that they have going on right now."

Until then, Tamagi and his performance troop TransFlowmation will continue entertaining Edmontonians.