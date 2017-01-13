The mother of woman who went missing in 2007 and whose body was found dumped east of Edmonton more than a year later, cried out, "Thank you God," as her daughter's killer was led from the courtroom Friday.

Maureen Collins, mother of Shannon Collins, called Friday a monumental day after a judge found Shawn Wruck guilty of second-degree murder.

"It didn't appear this day was ever going to come for us," she told reporters after the decision.

Shannon Collins' skeletal remains were discovered on the edge of Wruck's parents' Strathcona County acreage in June 2008 by a man walking his dog.

Shannon Collins, 29, was murdered December 2007. (Crime Stoppers)

For years the case remained cold until Mounties launched a Mr. Big sting against Wruck in late 2012.

Wruck confessed to who he thought were underworld figures that he killed Collins, his girlfriend at the time, and dumped her body.

On Friday Justice Donna Shelley called Wruck's confessions to undercover officers highly believable and disturbing.

However she did not believe that Wruck had planned to strangle Collins so could not convict him of first-degree murder.

Wruck showed no emotion at the decision, looking downward at the floor.

Crown prosecutor Jim Stewart Crown immediately asked that Wruck, who has been free on bail since June 2013, be taken in custody.

Shawn Wruck was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Shannon Collins. (Castanet News)

Stewart called the killing callous and Wruck discarding of Collins' body as cruel.

Remaining on bail would affect the public's confidence in the justice system, he argued.

Shelley agreed and lifted Wruck's bail.

Wruck faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Collins said the sentence will not bring her any closure in her daughter's death.

"She was a terrific person. She was my saviour. I'll miss not having her sit beside me anymore not being able to share.

"She didn't deserve this."