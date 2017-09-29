Firefighters are still dousing hotspots after an early morning house fire Friday in south Edmonton.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m at a two-storey, single-family home on Stevens Crescent in the Terwillegar neighbourhood, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Karen Burgess.

Before emergency crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting out an upstairs window, crawling up the front of the home and burning across the roof.

Just fell asleep and woke up to this. Heard from neighbour everyone is okay. Could see it from my window. #YEG #fire #firefighters pic.twitter.com/lVt1sHDrb6 — @PurpleSaline

The home and two neighbouring properties were evacuated, Burgess said.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about 15 minutes and prevented them from spreading to neighbouring homes, but the fire left extensive damage to the exterior of the property.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

'Huge flames'

Samantha Hjalmarson had just fallen asleep when the smell of smoke and the wail of sirens startled her awake.

"I looked out my window and there was huge flames, because the house is right behind me," said Hjalmarson.

"I was just really stunned by how much flame there seemed to be."

The cause of the early morning fire in south Edmonton remains under investigation. (Samantha Hjalmarson)

Hjalmarson, who is an avid photographer, crawled out of bed, grabbed her camera and went out onto the street.

Fire crews had just arrived on scene and the fire was still burning out of control.

"I was really quite surprised when I looked out my window because they hadn't even started with the hoses yet at that point so there was a lot of fire," Hjalmarson said. "It was very surreal especially since I was still half asleep and all that adrenaline at that point.

"I'm surprised how fast the department put it out because by the time I saw it, got dressed, and got outside they were already well on their way to putting in out

"And then it was just a matter of minutes and it was done."

Fire officials could not say how many people were home at the time of the fire but neighbours told CBC News, the house is home to a young family of four.