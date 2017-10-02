Criminal charges have been laid in connection with a series of violent attacks in Edmonton that left a police officer with stab wounds and pedestrians hurt after they were plowed down in the street, CBC News has learned.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is the sole suspect in the investigation. Police believe he acted alone.

The Somali refugee was facing a series of charges including participation in a terrorist attack, commission of an offence for a terrorist group and five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of a weapon.

Charges were officially laid against Sharif on Monday, multiples sources told CBC News.

RCMP said the accused had been on their radar in the past.

Sharif was investigated in 2015, for allegedly espousing extremism, but investigators said there was insufficient evidence for an arrest and it was found he was not a national security threat.

The accused was apprehended after a chaotic Saturday night in Edmonton.

A Chevrolet Malibu plowed into a police crowd-control barricade, sending an officer more than five metres into the air before the driver left the vehicle and proceeded to stab the officer repeatedly.

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, was conducting traffic duties outside the Edmonton Eskimos game when he was struck and subsequently attacked.

Chernyk was treated for stab wounds to his head and face and abrasions over his arms. The 11-year veteran of the force has since been released from hospital.

About four hours after the attack on Chernyk, a U-Haul struck pedestrians along Jasper Avenue at 107th Street before the van flipped and the suspect was arrested on 100th Avenue at 106th Street.

Four pedestrians suffered injuries ranging from "broken arms to brain bleeds," police Chief Rod Knecht said during Sunday's police news conference.

One person listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable. Two others have been released from hospital. The fourth pedestrian suffered a fractured skull,but has regained consciousness, said Knecht.

Edmonton police and RCMP are expected to provide an update on their investigation Monday morning. Investigators are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. inside the Edmonton's downtown police headquarters.

'Not as safe as we thought'

Jaylene Ellard was on her way to a friend's birthday party Saturday night when she saw the cube van peel down the street as a fleet of police cars were chasing it.

It was pandemonium in downtown Edmonton that night. She has had trouble sleeping ever since.

"It was just chaos," Ellard said on Monday. "I was like disassociated from it a little bit. I saw what was happening but I was almost on the outside.

"You're just trying to piece everything together in the moment."

Ellard fears the attack will incite racist backlash in the city. Her sentiments were echoed by fellow witness Cody Cooper, who watched pedestrians thrown into the air by the speeding cube van.

Allowing the event to fuel more hatred and discrimination will only make a horrible situation even more tragic, he said.

"I hope people don't act on it," said "It's a terrible thing but just to add chaos to chaos is not going to help the situation."

Cooper is calling for community solidarity after the attacks, which have left him feeling unsafe in his home city.

"I did not see it coming. I mean, we've all thought about with terrorists attack happening everywhere, but I never thought they would hit Edmonton," said Cooper.

"I guess we have to be a little bit more careful now — watch what we're doing, what where we're going — Edmonton is not as safe as we thought."

