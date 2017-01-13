For one week Peter Burgess camped out in the cold in a tent, braving temperatures as low as -25 C.

His cause? Infant warming beds, needed by the Stollery Children's Hospital.

His seven days and nights at the Rainbow Valley Campground were "overwhelming," he said.

He admits he wasn't prepared for the emotions and stories of those who came to donate.

Donors shared stories with Burgess, some with happy endings, but not all.

"I believe crying cleanses the soul and I've shed a lot of tears with a lot of people here," Burgess said.

In 2007, Burgess's three-year-old daughter died unexpectedly in the Stollery and Burgess never forgot the staff's efforts to save her life, or the guidance they provided his family through the difficult time.

Burgess has been humbled by the experience.

"I think it shows the quality of community that Edmonton is. There have been people down here every day, telling their stories, generous, kind, from the heart."

Burgess also received gifts including a jacket and "the biggest sleeping bag I've ever seen in my life."

Such generosity helped him far surpass his goal of $8,000.

In the end, he has raised over $20,000.