Two St. Albert teenagers are facing charges after a pair of suspects, armed with a knife and handgun, robbed two convenience stores on Sunday.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys, arrested soon after the second armed robbery, have been released into the custody of their parents, RCMP said in a news release.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store on St. Anne Street and St. Albert Trail.

Two young men armed with a knife and a gun had entered the store and made off with undisclosed amount of cash.

After the suspects fled, police received a report of a suspicious, dark coloured truck in the Akinsdale area of the city.

That report was closely followed by a second report that two males were pointing a firearm at a passing driver in the same neighbourhood.

A moment later, RCMP responded to a report that the Akinsdale 7-Eleven was being robbed by two males with a knife.

As officers arrived at the Akins Drive store, one male with his face covered by a bandana, and another male, with his jacket hood covering his face, ran out of the store. The suspects were arrested without incident, police said.

Both suspects face numerous charges and are scheduled to appear in St. Albert provincial court on April 4. The teens cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.