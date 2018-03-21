A staggering 460 charges have been laid against 34 young people who were using Edmonton's LRT system to carry out a months-long crime spree.

The teens face a long list of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, weapons offences, credit card fraud, shoplifting, mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.

While two of the young people are 18, the rest are underage, police said Wednesday.

The charges are connected with a series of crimes committed between January 2017 and March 2017 throughout the Edmonton transit system, local malls and recreation centres, police said.

Since last summer, police have been dealing with a rash of personal robberies, thefts and mischief calls, all involving groups of young people between 13 and 18 years old.

The crimes were reported at Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT stations, at convenience and grocery stores, and the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

Five underage suspects were charged in February.

EPS Southwest Supt. Tom Pallas is expected to provide more detail on the case — and release video surveillance gathered during the investigation — at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.