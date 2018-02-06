Edmonton police issued a warning Tuesday about groups of teens using the city's LRT system to rob people of laptops, cellphones and clothing.

Since the summer months, police have been dealing with a rash of personal robberies, thefts and mischief calls, all involving groups of young people between 13 and 18 years old.

The groups, which can number anywhere between four and 12 teens, are believed to be responsible for more than 60 crimes between August and mid-January, police said.

Personal robberies, shoplifting, thefts, disturbances and assaults linked to the teens have been reported at Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT stations, at convenience and grocery stores, and the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

The incidents are seen as "crimes of opportunity," said police, who warn LRT users to conceal their valuables, avoid walking alone and report any suspicious activity to police.

Five people have been charged in connection with the crimes. The suspects are minors and can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the young people involved is asked to contact Edmonton police.