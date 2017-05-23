An 18-year-old man struck by a truck in a hit-and-run incident Monday has died, police say.

Edmonton police confirmed Tuesday that the teenager died in hospital.

He was hit after someone drove a truck into a west Edmonton yard on Monday afternoon.

Several young adults were in the yard at the time of the crash, according to the aunt of the injured teen, who lives at the home.

The driver of the truck apparently had a confrontation with one young person before plowing through a fence, hitting the teenager.

The hit and run happened at 190th Street and 85th Avenue in the Aldergrove neighbourhood.