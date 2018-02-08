A 16-year-old male was killed Thursday morning when the SUV he was driving collided with a flatbed truck at Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Arbutus Road south of Highway 11 around 8:30 a.m.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the flatbed truck suffered minor injuries.

Poor visibility and weather are considered to be contributing factors, police said in a release.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on area roads due to weather and road conditions.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Thursday morning for central and southern Alberta, including Rocky Mountain House.

Between 25 to 35 centimetres of snow is expected.