A 17-year-old girl is dead after a truck and SUV collided head-on in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.

RCMP say the collision happened on the North Saskatchewan River bridge at around 7:45 p.m.

The teen, who was driving the SUV, was declared dead at the scene. RCMP are not releasing her name.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but police say slippery roads may have been a factor.

The bridge has since been reopened to traffic.