An 18-year-old man has drowned near Slave Lake after the canoe he was in with another teenager capsized Thursday.

The Slave Lake RCMP were called to a possible drowning on Chain Lakes at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

Their investigation found that two males, aged 17 and 18, were canoeing in bad weather when their canoe overturned, sending both teens into the water.

The 17-year-old was able to swim to shore and was transported by ground ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release late Friday evening.

Air and ground searches for the missing canoeist were conducted by Alberta Parks, the Slave Lake RCMP and the Athabasca RCMP, with assistance from search and rescue teams from Slave Lake, Calling Lake and Little Divide.

The 18-year-old was eventually found deceased in the water.

The Slave Lake RCMP said they will not be releasing the victim's name.