One of two boys accused of attempted murder at a youth ranch east of Edmonton over the weekend had a history of violence against careworkers at the facility, CBC News has learned.

The teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Saskatchewan youth court to three earlier assaults, in October and January, against youth workers at Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch.

He was charged with two counts of assault after an incident on Oct. 9, 2016. The boy punched, kicked and spat at a worker who made him angry. Even after he was restrained, he broke free and punched a second worker in the face.

On Jan 5, 2017, a worker went to check on the boy after hearing banging in his room. The boy admitted to biting that worker on the wrist.

Defence lawyer Gary Smith called the boy's situation "tragic" and said his young client has shown remorse.

He said the 15-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder, and is now on medication.

In court, the teen wept and put his head in his hands.

"This young person does suffer neurological deficits," said youth court Judge Aran Veylan. "There is permanent brain impairment. He's impulsive and not successful in regulating his own conduct."

In sentencing the youth for the October and January assaults, Veylan agreed to a joint submission from Crown prosecutor Mark Facundo and the defence that called for 24 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

The boy and another teen, aged 14, now face a series of charges related to Saturday's attack at the youth ranch, including attempted murder.

Police say a woman in her early 60s was attacked by two teenagers who were residents of the facility.

The boys used a weapon to assault the woman inside a building at the ranch just after 11 p.m., police said.

The teens drove off in a stolen truck. They were later arrested.

Both boys are scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.

The Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch, near Lamont, describes itself on its website as a facility that provides intensive treatment for children and teenagers.

Occupational Health and Safety investigators spent time interviewing people at the ranch earlier this week.