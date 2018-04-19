16-year-old boy charged with sex trafficking of Edmonton girl

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with human trafficking in a case where Edmonton police say a girl he met a mall was held against her will and forced into the sex trade.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said it was told in late March that a girl, also aged 16, was in need of intervention. On April 5, police found them both at a location on the city's south side.

Police say the girl had been held there for more than a week, during which time she was confined and "sexually trafficked."

The girl was apprehended under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act. The news release said she is getting support through Alberta Children's Services.

Police said she had met the male at a local shopping complex.

"The two allegedly spent time together for a month and the male showered her with expensive gifts until he held her against her will, and began trafficking her for sex," said the release.

Staff Sgt. Dale Johnson, with the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit, said it is difficult for someone who may be experiencing sexual exploitation to come forward and ask for help.

"If you believe someone has become a victim of sexual exploitation or sex trafficking we encourage you to contact police as soon as possible," Johnson said in the release.

The male youth was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with procuring a person under 18, trafficking of a person under 18 and obtaining material benefit from the sexual service of a person under 18.