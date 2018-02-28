In a courtroom filled with tears, a judge declared an Edmonton woman who stabbed her 21-year-old daughter to death, not criminally responsible.

Many in the gallery were there to remember Rachael Longridge — the young nursing student who died in December 2016 — and to support Christine Longridge, the woman seated in the prisoner's box.

"What happened was a tragedy," said Justice Wayne Renke, himself choking up at many points while delivering his judgment. "And more than that, it was a catastrophe."

Renke found that Longridge was suffering from an acute mental illness when she killed her daughter in the small north-side bungalow that had been the family home for decades. He found Longridge could not appreciate that her actions were morally wrong.

He noted the extensive evidence about Longridge's decades-long mental health history, and the fact that she did not try to cover up, hide, or flee from her actions.

"The only possible explanation for what Ms. Longridge did was her sickness drove her to," Renke said.

Longridge is now at Alberta Hospital, where she will stay for the foreseeable future.

A 'tormented life'

Outside court, defence lawyer Dino Bottos said his client will live a "tormented life."

"We hope she will now be treated humanely as a patient in a hospital rather than a murderer in a prison. And that's the only good that has come of this. It's the least of all the evils."

Within the next 45 days, Longridge must appear before a review board that will assess her condition. She will re-appear before the board annually.

Bottos said it will likely take years before Longridge may be considered stable enough to leave the hospital.

"Over the course of what I'll imagine are several years of recovering, each year they'll review her case and determine whether certain incremental steps of privileges might be given to her."

History of delusions, psychotic episodes

During the case, court heard that Longridge was first diagnosed with schizo-affective and bipolar disorders in 1999. She was hospitalized after the birth of her son. At the time, she called him a messiah.

Her condition remained relatively stable over the following years. She was, by all accounts, a loving mother to her daughter and son.

Her husband of 26 years had always pressed her to take medications. But when he died in 2015, Longridge stopped taking her medications regularly and life started to change in the home she shared with her adult children.She was hospitalized once that year.

Rachael Longridge, 21, was just about to start a new job after graduating from the University of Alberta nursing program (Facebook)

At one point, Longridge was found in a neighbour's yard, curled up, and claiming that a drug dealer was pursuing her.

Michael Longridge said his mother continued to behave in bizarre ways.

"You could see it in her face," he said, according to the agreed statement of facts. "It was like she'd look right through you and just totally — a total blank stare."

The day before she killed her daughter, Longridge repeated the delusion that her son was a messiah. And, she said, she and her daughter must die to save him. Her children tried to calm her, and called their aunt. The aunt came to their house and spent a sleepless night with Longridge.

By the next morning, Longridge appeared to have settled and the aunt left. At one point during the day, Rachael Longridge tried taking her mother to the hospital. But they decided to go back home and some time that afternoon, Longridge attacked her daughter.

Michael Longridge arrived home that day to find his mother stabbing his sister. Rachael Longridge was dead by the time emergency personnel arrived.