Edmonton tattoo artist charged with sexual assault
Edmonton police have charged a tattoo artist with sexual assault and are encouraging anyone else who may have been victimized by the same man to come forward.

Scott Pettitt, 57, charged after young woman said she was assaulted during tattoo session

CBC News ·
Edmonton police have charged a tattoo artist from Second Skin Custom Tattoos Inc. with sexual assault. (Second Skin Custom Tattoos Inc./Facebook)

Scott Pettitt, 57, has been charged in connection to a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a northeast Edmonton tattoo business, police said Friday.

On Tuesday, a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist several days earlier.

The woman had been in a tattooing session at Second Skin Custom Tattoos Inc., 12981 50th St.

Pettitt was arrested and charged on Thursday, police said.

Police said anyone who "feels they have been victimized by Pettitt" is encouraged to contact them.

