'Treaty Indian' letter shows disconnect between First Nations and government health care, academic says

An Alberta Health Services letter addressed in error to "Treaty Indian" is a microcosm of the struggles Indigenous people face in the Canadian health-care system, says an associate professor in the University of Alberta's faculty of Native Studies.

Tanya Harnett is a self-described Treaty Indian from Carry the Kettle First Nation in Saskatchewan. She said the phrase isn't as much of the issue as the idea that the letter was addressed to "Treaty Indian" and not to the 15-year-old Edmonton girl by her name.

"It should never have happened. We're talking about a young girl," Harnett told CBC's Edmonton AM Friday. "But this all brings attention to a larger issue with the health-care system for Aboriginal people."

Dawn Marie Marchand shared a photo of the letter on Twitter Wednesday, saying it was sent to the daughter of her friend.

AHS on Thursday called the letter "an inexcusable error" that resulted from a data-entry mistake. It was not indicative of language used by staff, AHS said.

Premier Rachel Notley apologized to the girl in the legislature. "The language is completely inappropriate, it is culturally insensitive, and should never have been used," Notley said.

But Harnett said the issue is less about the wording and more about how the teenager was addressed.

Tanya Harnett is an associate professor at the University of Alberta's Native Studies and Arts and Design faculties. (University of Alberta)

"There's nothing wrong with the term 'Treaty Indian,' because if you are full treaty Indian, you've got a label that is about status," she said. "The problem is … the [data-entry] system didn't account for the person."

Jordan's Principle

The incident reminded Harnett of Jordan's Principle, a child-first principle that ensures there are no gaps in government services for First Nations children, whether they live on off reserve.

First Nations children on reserves have their health care costs covered by the federal government. But when they are off reserve, health care is paid for through the provincial government.

Advocates say it's high time the federal and provincial governments address the inequalities facing First Nations children in health care once and for all. 0:40

The principle is named after Jordan River Anderson, a boy from Norway Cree House Nation in Manitoba. He had complex medical needs that needed to be treated off reserve.

It was decided he could return home when he was three and receive care on his reserve. But because the federal and provincial governments couldn't decide who would pay for the off-reserve care, Jordan remained in hospital for two more years before he died at age 5.

This all brings attention to a larger issue with the health-care system for Aboriginal people. - Tanya Harnett

The principle was passed unanimously in the House of Commons in 2007 but has received criticism for it being a non-binding agreement that hasn't changed much for First Nations families.

Harnett said the "Treaty Indian" letter is a microcosm of the two jurisdictions struggling to work together to provide essential services for First Nations people.

"That clerical error comes from a place where there were problems," she said. "First Nations people are getting caught in not getting the proper delivery of service, and that's because the federal and provincial governments are basically tossing back responsibility and who has to give services."

Harnett said the incident will stay with the 15-year-old girl forever. "She's probably very aware that this is going to be something in her life where she now has this in her mind," she said.

"[But] I feel very happy that she's going to be empowered."