Winter conditions hit the Edmonton region Tuesday, but freezing-rain warnings from Environment Canada for several central Alberta communities have since ended.

Warmer temperatures will push in behind the band of precipitation, Environment Canada said.

Freezing-rain warnings issued earlier have now ended for Parkland County near Spruce Grove and Stony Plain, Sturgeon County near Rivière Qui Barre, Villeneuve, Morinville, Volmer and Big Lake, and Leduc County near Calmar and Devon.

Warnings had also been in effect for Drayton Valley, Rimbey, Rocky Mountain House, Slave Lake, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca, Whitecourt, Edson and Fox Creek.

Snow fell in Edmonton during the morning commute, making streets slushy, but the temperature is expected to rise to 7 C this afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Rain showers are possible until 2 p.m., but conditions are expected to dry up for Halloween trick-or-treating.

There may be rain showers or snow flurries overnight into Wednesday.

The City of Edmonton reminded drivers Tuesday to prepare for winter driving conditions.

"With the first snowfall at low temperatures, we usually see a rash of collisions," said Laura Thue, senior research coordinator with the city's Traffic Safety section.

"Pavement quickly becomes extremely slippery so drivers should slow down and leave extra stopping space between vehicles."

Winter tires are "a good idea" but drivers also need to "make the mental shift to driving more cautiously," Thue said.

Snow turned Edmonton's river valley white on Tuesday morning. (Portia Clark/CBC)

Happy snow day, I mean happy Halloween. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/q0DqHDx5JC — @pr_mhenderson