Identifying a man accused of touching teenage girls at the West Edmonton Mall water park as a Syrian refugee unfairly vilifies an entire community, says the executive director of the Islamic Family and Social Services Association.

"It's going to inflame a segment of our population who already harbour a bias, a discrimination or unfair views towards newcomers," said Mohamed Huque, whose group last year helped resettle 250 Syrian refugees.

"I think this certainly emboldens them."

Soleiman Hajj Soleiman was arrested Saturday and charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference after six teenage girls told police they were inappropriately touched while swimming at the water park.

The girls, who are all under 16, spoke to a lifeguard, and the lifeguard called security.

When police officers arrived, security led them to the man, who was arrested at the scene.

Soleiman, 39, is a Syrian refugee, a fact that was reported Wednesday by numerous news outlets, including CBC News.

The story was quickly picked up by alt-right websites, anti-immigration groups and was shared widely on social media.

'It's not relevant to the story'

Huque said the incident is already being used to incite fear of new immigrants, and cast a negative light on thousands of refugees.

"The insertion of two words — Syrian refugee — completely changed the dimension of the story," said Huque.

"What was initially a local crime story became a wider discussion about screening practices, immigration levels. It just turned into an entirely different debate."

Huque said the suspect's immigration status is not relevant to the crime, and journalists had a duty to keep those details out of their coverage. He said news outlets, including CBC, are often inconsistent in their reporting on the racial backgrounds of suspects.

'We need to be wary of the implications'

Media reports must take into account the everyday discriminations newcomers to Canada often face, Huque said.

Deciding who to publicly identify without recognizing the hostility towards immigrants will make already vulnerable people targets for more hatred, he said.

"If this person was Caucasian, that wouldn't have been identified in any way, because it's not relevant to the story. And his immigration status certainly shouldn't be.

"Responsible journalists should be aware of the political climate, so when we use that kind of language or when we ascribe a community to an individual, we need to be wary of the implications.

"This can be used to stoke fear of refugees. Oftentimes, it's very small stories that become a sort of tipping point."