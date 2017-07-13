Syrian native Helen, 8, is experiencing a Canadian rite of passage for the first time — summer camp.

She's one of 15 Syrian children attending Laeib Play, a week-long theatre camp helping recent Syrian refugees adjust to life in Canada.

"I say to my mom, 'I can't wait for tomorrow for the camp!' " Helen told CBC News.

Helen, 8, poses with her poster at camp. She says drama camp helps her fufill her goal of becoming an artist. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

The idea for a Syrian theatre camp came from Mieko Ouchi, a local playwright and owner of Concrete Theatre, a children's drama company in downtown Edmonton.

Two years ago, she gave away free tickets to Syrian refugee families to attend plays in the city, and received a heartwarming response.

Ever since, Ouchi's been looking for a way to combine her passion for the Syrian community and her love for children's theatre.

"A lot of these kids have never been to camp before and it's the quintessential Canadian experience," Ouchi said.

"I thought, as someone who owns a children's company, I felt like I could give them that chance."

'They learn how to love, how to keep peace'

Ouchi recruited Amena Shehab, a professional drama instructor and Syrian refugee, to help create some of the games for the children.

Shehab's children were raised going to theatre productions in Syria. Before the civil war started in 2011, Shehab said the country had a vibrant theatre scene, with international playwrights performing in Syrian theatres.

Now, Shehab's whole family is bringing their talents to the camp. Her son, Aranal Yousef, 17, works as a camp counsellor with the younger kids, including his sister Alma, 8, who also attends the camp.

Amena Shebab and her daughter Alma, left, draw posters with other children at the camp. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

"The more children get involved with the arts, the more they learn how to love, how to keep peace," Shehab said.

"And it starts with kids ... we're building a community here."

The kids start the day at 9 a.m. with a variety of games, including Arabic duck-duck goose and mock-ups of family portraits with silly faces.

Instructor Lora Brovold is using basic theatre concepts like tableau (or, holding a pose) to allow children to express themselves non-verbally.

"Instead of using [tableau] to get to a high level of performance, we're using it to break down nerves and anxiety," she said.

"Because you can be smiling on the outside, but underneath there's just so much going on."

The children are also encouraged to make posters. The idea, Shebab said, is for the children to introduce themselves to the group members and talk about what they want to be.

The children's desired professions range from engineer, to surgeon, to princess and mermaid.

Jenan, 11, poses with her poster. She said she loves Canada because it's a free country and she hopes to be a cardio surgeon in the future. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Any idea, big or small, is welcomed by Brovold, who praised the way the children are able to express themselves on paper.

"They're resilient, they're hard working ... they're passionate," she said. "Just seeing them sit down in front of their materials for two hours ... they don't even ask to stop, they just go."

The children were also encouraged to write on their posters all the things they love and cherish about Edmonton and Canada.

"I love the weather," one child shouted. "I hate the weather, it's too cold!" said another.

The kids had some things in common. They all said they loved their schools, their community and the people of Canada.

But one message stood out from the rest.

"I love Canada because it's free," Jenan, 11, wrote on her poster.

So far, the camp is being offered to Syrian refugee families free of charge, thanks to donations from various sponsors. Ouchi said she would like to see the program grow to include other refugee groups in the future.

