Syncrude faces two new federal charges in the deaths of 31 great blue herons at its oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray in August 2015.

Under the new charges, Syncrude is accused of depositing, or allowing the deposit of, a substance harmful to migratory birds into waters frequented by them. The charges fall under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

The charges were announced in Fort McMurray provincial court on Wednesday.

Syncrude has not entered pleas.

The 31 great blue herons were found dead and covered in oil in a sump pond at Syncrude's Mildred Lake facility, 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. The incident was reported to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) on Aug. 7, 2015.

The energy regulator has also charged Syncrude in relation to the same incident.

Under those counts, announced in August of this year, the company is charged with failing to store a hazardous substance to ensure it does not come into contact with or contaminate animals.

Those charges fall under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and carry a maximum penalty of $500,000.

This is not the first time the oilsands giant has been charged in the deaths of birds at its mining operations.

The Calgary-based operator was fined $3 million after more than 1,600 ducks died after landing on a tailings pond in 2008.

In October 2010, more than 550 birds died or had to be killed when an early winter storm forced them to land on waste ponds belonging to Syncrude and Suncor.

In November 2015, 122 birds were killed after landing on three tailings ponds in the area, including one at Mildred Lake.