The cause of Tuesday`s fire and explosion at Syncrude's Mildred Lake oil sands upgrader remained under investigation Wednesday morning as employees were called back to work.

All plant personnel and contractors were being asked to report to their shifts as usual, but the incinerated part of the upgrader site will remain off limits.

"Our people are reporting to work as scheduled but there are some modified issues around people who would normally work in the area that is affected by the fire," said Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson. "That area is being restricted to allow for investigation. Syncrude will be thoroughly investigating this incident and will be cooperating with other agencies that will be investigating it."

Meanwhile, there was no update on the plant worker transported to Fort McMurray's Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in serious but stable condition after the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"When somebody's hurt here it's never a great day and our thoughts are with the worker and the worker's family," said Gibson. "Beyond that, I don't know anything more about it other than we're all thinking of about them."

Company crews began fighting the flames immediately and an evacuation began. Wood Buffalo RCMP and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene, as a plume of smoke appeared in the sky.

Company officials said Tuesday evening the fire had been isolated and brought "under control."

Alberta Energy Regulator investigators have been dispatched to the site. Occupational Health and Safety will also be investigating but, as of Wednesday evening, were unable to access the site as the fire had yet to be extinguished.

Melissa Blake, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, urged people not to jump to conclusions about the fire.

"Anxiety high for those waiting for friends and family to connect," she said on Twitter. "Don't let rumours run the social media mill. Facts will come when they can."

As of Wednesday morning, smoke was no longer visible at the site. But company officials were unable to confirm whether the fire had been extinguished.

There's no confirmation on how many people were working at the site when the fire broke out. But Syncrude employs about 4,600 people in the region, including 3,000 who work directly at the Mildred Lake site.

Another fire at the Mildred Lake site in August 2015 cut output from the facility by about 80 per cent. The fire damaged pipes, power and communication lines between two units of the upgrader. It returned to normal production the following October.