The Alberta Energy Regulator has charged Syncrude Canada in the deaths of 31 great blue herons discovered at a sump at the Mildred Lake mine north of Fort McMurray two years ago.

The company is charged with failing to store a hazardous substance to ensure it does not come into contact or contaminate animals, according to a news release from the regulator. The charges were laid under the Environment Protection and Enhancement Act.

Syncrude spokesperson Will Gibson said the oilsands company will review the charges in detail before deciding how to proceed.

"Our goal is to prevent the deaths of birds and other wildlife as a result of our operations," Gibson said. "We have already taken steps to address this after consulting with wildlife industry experts."

Syncrude faces a maximum fine of $500,000. It is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Sept. 27.

The incident was reported to the AER on Aug. 7, 2015.

Syncrude was fined $3 million after more than 1,600 ducks died after landing on a tailings pond in 2008.

In October 2010, more than 550 birds died or had to be killed when an early winter storm forced them to land on waste ponds belonging to Syncrude and Suncor Energy.

In November 2015, 122 birds were killed after landing in three tailings ponds in the area, including one at Mildred Lake.