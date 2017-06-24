An Edmonton woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake Friday evening.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 12 around 5:45 p.m., RCMP say.

A southbound pickup truck carrying two people struck a westbound sedan. The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, a 57-year-old woman, died as a result of the collision.

The passenger in the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman who died.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Sylvan Lake is around 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.