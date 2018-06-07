Protest planned as David Suzuki receives honorary U of A degree today

David Suzuki will be dressed in the fineries of the University of Alberta to receive an honorary degree this morning, as protesters are expected to gather outside to rally against the ceremonial recognition.

The 82-year-old environmental activist and science broadcaster will receive the degree at the Jubilee Auditorium. CBC News will carry a livestream of his address, starting at 10 a.m. MT.

The protest by the group Rally 4 Resources calls Suzuki's recognition an "insult" to the school, its alumni, and the "province's most important industry."

Instant backlash

The university said in April it would grant Suzuki an honorary doctor of science degree "for the breadth of his accomplishments and leadership as a public educator in science."

There are a lot of public academics who make hay slagging other disciplines. I can think of one in particular with some notoriety today. When you reward that type of public education with your university's highest honour, what message are you sending? —@andrew_leach The backlash started immediately, with an array of critics — from fellow academics who noted Suzuki's dismissive comments about other disciplines, to oil and gas industry proponents who disagree with Suzuki's opposition to the fossil fuel industry.

Fraser Forbes, dean of the faculty of engineering, called the honorary degree the "worst crisis" the university has faced in over 30 years. As well, an Alberta law firm withdrew its commitment to fund $100,000 over five years to the school's faculty of law.

The announcement came amid tensions between B.C. and Alberta over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

David Suzuki, 82, will receive his 30th honorary degree Thursday from the University of Alberta But the university has stood by its decision. It says an honorary degree doesn't necessarily mean the institution agrees with the person, but rather recognizes his or her contributions and full body of work.

U of A president David Turpin said he recognizes the criticism against Suzuki, but maintained, "We will stand by our decision because our reputation as a university — an institution founded on the principles of freedom of inquiry, academic integrity, and independence — depends on it."

Suzuki has received 29 other honorary degrees, including one from the University of Calgary in 1986.