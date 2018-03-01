Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious package found in a downtown highrise Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Edmonton Tower after receiving a 911 call from building security just before 7 a.m., police said in a release.

As of 8 a.m., the 29-storey office building, located at the corner of 101st Street and 104th Avenue in the Ice District, was being evacuated by police.

The Explosives Disposal Unit has been called in to examine the package, police said.

Traffic is also being diverted at 102nd Street, between 103rd Avenue and 104th Avenue, which has been shut down.

No further details were provided by police.