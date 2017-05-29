RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who approached an eight-year-old girl in the front yard of her Sherwood Park home.

Last Thursday, at about 5 p.m., a truck pulled up to a home in the Clarkdale Meadows area, where the girl was playing, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

A male passenger estimated to be 16 or 17 years old got out of the truck and started walking toward the child.

He told the girl, "Come here, we are taking you for a ride," police said.

The child ran back into her home and the teen got back into the truck, which took off.

Police said the suspect had blond hair and an earring in his left ear. He was wearing black jeans and a bluish-red T-shirt with a skull and bones on the front.

The driver of the truck, a blue four-door truck with grey and black rims, was described as a man with curly hair, police said.

There were two other occupants in the back seat of the truck but witnesses were unable to provide descriptions, police said. ​

Police are looking to identify and speak the people involved. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.