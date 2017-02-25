RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her Wainwright home Friday.

​Police were called to 1206 8th Ave. in Wainwright on Friday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Nichole Clifford dead inside the home.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and police are asking any anyone who was walking or driving in the area of the home between Thursday night and Friday morning to contact them.

They are also asking for anyone with exterior video surveillance in their home or vehicle to come forward.

The investigation continues.