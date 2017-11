RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead on a rural road east of St. Albert.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the area at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday when the man's body was found in an approach on Range Road 251, police said in a media release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is assisting Morinville and St. Albert RCMP in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Morinville RCMP.