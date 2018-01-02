Homicide detectives are asking for public assistance after the suspicious death of a young man whose body was found in southeast Edmonton on New Year's Day.

Police have identified the deceased as 21-year-old Ruben "Ben" Baker.

Baker's death is considered suspicious, and the Edmonton Police Service's homicide section has taken over the investigation, police said in a statement.

Police are asking for information on Baker's living situation and whereabouts in the hours before his death.

"We are hopeful someone may have information on where Mr. Baker was residing and where he had been prior to his discovery yesterday afternoon," acting Staff Sgt. Darrin Gordon said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. on Monday that a man's body had been discovered near 92nd Avenue and 77th Street in Edmonton's Holyrood neighbourhood.

Police blocked access to an alleyway near the intersection throughout Monday afternoon and evening. Officers also walked door-to-door talking to neighbours.

Around 4:30 p.m., an investigator from the chief medical examiner's office arrived at the scene.

An autopsy for Baker has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton police non-emergency line at 780-423-4567.

If declared a homicide, it would mark the city's first of 2018.