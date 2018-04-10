RCMP in Strathcona County investigate suspicious death

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 24-year-old man was found on a rural road late Monday.

Police received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. about a body on the road near Township Road 515 and Range Road 234. The location is about one kilometre south of the Anthony Henday Drive/Highway 14 interchange.

Strathcona County RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service responded. The man was determined to be dead.

The RCMP major crimes unit north is in charge of the investigation, which is in its preliminary stages.

RCMP said an update will be provided when it is available.

Anyone who may have seen anyone or anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.