Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in the city's west end Friday morning.

Police got a call about a weapons complaint at 5:20 a.m. at a home near 153rd Street and 101st Avenue.

When police got there, they found a man dead.

Police are going through the three-storey building, asking residents if they know anything about the death.

Residents told CBC News that the body was found on the ground floor of the apartment building.

Police said they will release more information later today.