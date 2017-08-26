Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death after getting reports of a shooting in the city's northwest early Saturday morning, police said in a press release.

Police said the death is suspicious.

At around 5 a.m., police found a man slumped over in the front seat of a taxi at 142nd Street and Yellowhead Trail.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and police said they're looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We know there were a large number of people standing outside in the parking lot of the Flux Ultralounge," said Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter.