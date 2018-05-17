Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in west Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found injured in west Edmonton Wednesday night.

The man was found just before 11 p.m. in the area of 172 Street and 64 Avenue, in the neighbourhood of Callingwood South, police said in a news release.

Paramedics treated the man on scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital, police said.

The death is being treated as suspicious and Edmonton's Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

The age and name of the victim have not yet been released. Police provided no further details on the case.