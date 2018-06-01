New
Man found dead after Edmonton apartment fire is homicide victim, police say
A man found dead after an apartment fire this week is now considered a homicide victim, police say.
Police not saying how Evan Wilfred Moonias, 28, was killed
Police are not saying how Evan Wilfred Moonias, 28, was killed for "investigative reasons."
Investigators say the fire was deliberately set.
Edmonton police officers noticed smoke coming from an apartment building near 117th Avenue and 80th Street, in the Parkdale-Cromdale neighbourhood, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived minutes later at the scene and quickly found a body in one of the building's units.
Homicide detectives, who took over the investigation, are looking for information on Moonias's whereabouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.