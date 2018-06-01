Man found dead after Edmonton apartment fire is homicide victim, police say

A young man found dead at the scene of an apartment fire earlier this week is a homicide victim, say police.

Police are not saying how Evan Wilfred Moonias, 28, was killed for "investigative reasons."

Investigators say the fire was deliberately set.

Edmonton police officers noticed smoke coming from an apartment building near 117th Avenue and 80th Street, in the Parkdale-Cromdale neighbourhood, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators were at the scene of an apartment fire near 117 Avenue and 80 Street on Wednesday evening. A man's body was found in one of the units after the fire earlier that day. (Kaylen Small/CBC)

Firefighters arrived minutes later at the scene and quickly found a body in one of the building's units.

Homicide detectives, who took over the investigation, are looking for information on Moonias's whereabouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.